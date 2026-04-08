Artemis II crew names lunar crater after VCU graduate Carroll Taylor Wiseman

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia woman and VCU graduate who left earth too soon will be forever remembered on the moon.

The Artemis II crew suggested naming one of two small craters discovered on their historic space mission "Carroll" after Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll Taylor Wiseman.

Carroll Taylor Wiseman, a Virginia Beach native, died in 2020 at age 46 following a battle with cancer, according to her obituary. She worked as a nurse in a newborn intensive care unit.

She attended both James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

James Madison University noted in a post that she studied biology and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority.

"Carroll Crater, a bright spot on the dark side of the moon, glows as a symbol of human connection as Artemis astronauts and NASA take the next steps in space exploration," James Madison University said.

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JMU confirmed Wiseman graduated from their school in 1995. A spokesperson for VCU was working to share more about her time in Richmond.

After naming the crater Carroll, the four astronauts hugged while shedding tears. A moment of silence was also observed in NASA Mission Control in Houston.

Commander Wiseman thanked the NASA science team for putting together an exciting observing program for the crew.

"Some great, truly human experience moments here," Reid Wiseman said.

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