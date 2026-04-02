‘Not your grandmother’s antiques’: Inside the Veiled Mirror, Richmond’s newest antique parlor

RICHMOND, Va. — A new antique shop in Richmond’s Arts District invites visitors back to the Victorian era.

The Veiled Mirror specializes in antiques and jewelry from the 1600s to the 1930s, showcasing all things strange, romantic, and macabre — to that end, the shop’s name references the Victorian-era custom of covering all the mirrors in a home with veils after a person’s death.

Store owners Olivia Lloyd and Kathryn Parker pride themselves on curating a selection you won't find anywhere else, traveling around the country to find unique pieces.

Kathryn Parker Olivia Lloyd, left, Kathryn Parker, right

“We like things that are a little more unusual that you probably won't find at any other antique store,” Lloyd said. “And we'd love to find pieces that have a lot of good history, get some good stories, because we love to share that with our customers.”

One specialty of theirs is mourning and funerary items of centuries past. For example, a nineteenth-century wreath of embalmed flowers sits on an armoire along the shop’s back wall.

Another is antique science, medicine, and quack medicine. It’s hard to miss the chaise-looking “electric couch” at the front of the space, a device (which went for $60 in its time) promising to heal rheumatism and other ailments with a jolt of electricity.

They’re also in possession of a Victorian prosthetic hook hand, antique glass eyeballs, and scientific items like a specimen case from around the 1870s and a microscope.

Kathryn Parker Victorian natural history and medical display

They have an array of antique jewelry. Among the highlights is a small collection of Berlin iron pieces dating back to the early 19th century in Europe. The style rose to prominence when Prussian nobles were convinced to turn in their gold jewelry to fund a war against Napoleon, who sought to invade the German state.

You'll also find pieces of secret society regalia, religious items, iconography; and of art deco and art nouveau styles.

From online shop to storefront

While the storefront is new, the Veiled Mirror is not. Lloyd and Parker started selling their curated pieces online five years ago.

When that took off, the next step was local markets and antique shows. In the back of their minds, Lloyd said, they thought they might have a brick-and-mortar one day. Now, that day has come.

The space became theirs in November, and they spent every warm day of the winter working to bring the Victorian parlor of their dreams to life.

The building itself is from 1879. They designed the store with that era in mind.

“We wanted it to feel like it's always been here,” Lloyd said. “So when you come in … you're in this atmosphere that feels like it's otherworldly and from a different time, and then you're looking at these great antique pieces that are also from that time.”

Lloyd said the space intends to round out the experience, fully immersing their guests in the era.

“There's something really special about that,” she said. “We just really wanted to create an experience for our customers as well. Not just a shopping experience, but physical and visual experiences.”

The duo documented much of the process in a four-part series on their YouTube channel .

They also plan to use the space for community events, such as craft nights and guest lectures. After all, Lloyd said, community was a cornerstone of Victorian life.

“Back then, everybody got together and hung out, and were just enjoying each other's company without phones and technology,” Lloyd said. “I think it would be great to bring that back, even if it's just for an evening.”

While their full calendar is still in the works, their premiere guest lecture is slated for Friday, May 8. Historian and author Sarah Nehama will share her expertise on mourning and sentimental jewelry through a slideshow and pieces from her own collection. Learn more and buy tickets here .

The Veiled Mirror is located at 209 N. 3rd Street. To learn more, visit their website, theveiledmirror.com .

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