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Welcome to the fandom! Meet Richmond's newest Flying Squirrels fans, born during Opening Week at CarMax Park

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 8, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Babies born at Bon Secours - Richmond hospitals during Opening Week at CarMax Park are receiving their first piece of Flying Squirrels gear to mark the occasion.

Each baby born during Opening Week is being wrapped in a custom Flying Squirrels swaddle to celebrate a new era of baseball in Richmond.

Bon Secours shared photos with CBS 6, showing Central Virginia's tiniest new baseball fans decked out in their gear. One baby featured in the photos was even photographed with a baseball.

Have you checked out CarMax Park yet? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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