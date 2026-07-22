Driver charged in hit-and-run crash near Rocketts Landing that critically injured bicyclist

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash near Rocketts Landing that critically injured a bicyclist over the weekend.

Jorge Gudino Vasquez, a 24-year-old Henrico man, surrendered without incident Wednesday, according to the Richmond Police Department. He is charged with felony hit and run and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The crash happened at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Avenue in the Fulton Hill neighborhood, according to RPD.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the road. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information regarding this collision is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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