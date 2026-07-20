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Bicyclist critically injured in Richmond hit-and-run found lying in road, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 19, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 19, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Richmond's East End not far from Rocketts Landing early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers were called to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Avenue at 1:05 a.m., according to Richmond Police officials. That is in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the road. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department's Crash Team is investigating the case. Police have not released any details about the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at 804-646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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