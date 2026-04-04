Inside CarMax Park: Greg and Mike find best places to sit at Richmond Flying Squirrels' new stadium

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will kick off their inaugural season on Tuesday at CarMax Park, offering fans an upgraded and affordable baseball experience.

The new stadium replaces the team's former home, the Diamond, and features a design focused on fan accessibility and clear views of the field.

"When they get up, just those eight short steps — not the 30 steps in the mountain at the front of the Diamond — they just stop and take in the view from the field," Richmond Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "And that's what we wanted when we were designing the ballpark all along."

CarMax Park offers a variety of seating options designed to keep fans close to the action. The Bon Secours Base Camp and Lawn in right field features $10 tickets for families to spread out picnic blankets near a playground, concessions and restrooms.

Corner section seats on the first and third base sides cost $18, which is less expensive than comparable day-of-game seats at the Diamond. The stadium also features bleacher seating on either side of the batter's eye in center field.

"I think what's really cool about CarMax Park is that you get an up close in the action visual from wherever you're sitting," Megan Angstadt, the team's vice president of community and fan engagement, said. "We're right here at the wall where you could see someone make a great catch or get a home run ball right over the edge here."

WATCH: No bad seats: Inside look at Richmond's new CarMax Park

No bad seats: Inside look at Richmond's new CarMax Park

The concourse includes "804 Markets" with self-checkout options, allowing fans to purchase food and drinks efficiently while still watching the game. The stadium also boasts one of the largest video boards in all of Minor League Baseball.

"We wanted to make sure that pricing for tickets, for food and drink all stayed in an area that stays attainable for everybody," Richmond Flying Squirrels Director of Communications & Broadcasting Trey Wilson, the Squirrels' communications and broadcasting director, said.

Team officials say the venue will serve as a 365-day-a-year community asset, hosting events like a recent concert in addition to baseball games.

"Our ownership group believed in it. That's why they never gave up on it. Over the course of 16 years, Lou DiBella, our entire ownership group, they stuck with this because they knew Richmond was special, and Richmond deserved this," Oppermann said.



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