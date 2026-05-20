Community donations help provide more than 213,000 meals to Central Virginia families

RICHMOND, Va. — A powerful show of community support is helping put food on the table for thousands of families across Central Virginia.

Feed More received a major donation from Puritan Cleaners following the success of its annual 100K Meals Campaign, a partnership that brought together viewers, local businesses, and community organizations to fight food insecurity.

With the help of donations from the community — and matching contributions from the Scripps Howard Fund and Puritan Cleaners — the campaign delivered more than 231,000 meals to Feed More.

The donation comes at a critical time, especially for children who rely on school meals during the academic year but may face gaps when school is out for the summer.

According to Feed More, 1 in 6 children in the region faces food insecurity, a number that becomes even more concerning during the summer months when access to school-based meals disappears.

Leaders at Feed More say the need continues to grow, and it's not always visible.

"It may be your neighbor next door," Aaron McClung, Chief Development Officer, Feed More said. "A lot of folks are in between jobs. They might be suffering from a medical challenge. They might be from a car accident. A lot of folks just don't have enough to get through the entire month. So places like food pantries, food banks like Central Virginia Food Bank, Feed More — we're here to help you, no judgment."

McClung emphasized that hunger is often "hiding in plain sight," impacting families who may never expect to need assistance.

Organizers say campaigns like this one show how even small donations can add up to life-changing support.

For families facing difficult circumstances, that support can mean the difference between going without and having a reliable meal.

Feed More encourages anyone in need of assistance — or those looking to help — to reach out, reminding the community that support is available without judgment.

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