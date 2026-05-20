Henrico residents push back on data center expansion near White Oak Technology Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Some members of the Varina community are raising concerns about a major QTS data center expansion in eastern Henrico County that would add 17 new data center buildings near White Oak Technology Park.

Henrico County leaders held a community meeting Tuesday night, but the majority of attendees wanted to discuss a topic not on the agenda — data centers. One by one, residents stepped forward not just to ask questions but to demand answers, holding signs that read "No More Data Centers."

"What's going to happen to our power bills? What's going to happen to the grid itself? So I'm just not understanding the sustainability and the feasibility," one attendee said.

The concern comes as Virginia's power infrastructure faces pressure from rapid data center growth across the state. Two years after securing a 600-acre expansion in eastern Henrico, QTS is moving forward with plans to build 17 new data centers near White Oak Technology Park.

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According to county officials, the facilities could eventually include more than 300 diesel-powered emergency generators and 11 cooling towers.

Residents also raised alarms about air quality and emissions.

County representatives pointed to new Virginia Department of Environmental Quality rules requiring future backup generators to meet stricter “Tier Four” emissions standards beginning this July.

But for many in attendance, the broader concern was water use.

"Obviously, data centers, they drink water like nobody's business," another attendee said.

Families voiced environmental concerns and worry about how millions of gallons could be diverted to cool sprawling server facilities while climate pressures and infrastructure demands continue to rise. Others pointed to constant truck traffic, construction, and fear over long-term environmental damage.

"I walk outside and I'm terrified that I won't be able to look at the night sky anymore and have a constant hum in my ears," said longtime Varina resident Brandy Covington.

Tyrone Nelson, the Henrico County supervisor who led Tuesday's meeting, said many of the projects residents are seeing were approved years ago, before there was pushback to large-scale data centers. He said the county is now moving in a different direction.

"Last year, [I] committed with my colleagues that I don't want to see any more new data centers that were not previously approved prior to when we voted last year," Nelson said.

However, Nelson acknowledged there is little officials can currently do to stop developments already moving through the pipeline.

For dozens who came out to the meeting, that reality underscored a painful truth — the fight may no longer be about preventing the expansion, but learning how to live with it.

"We are getting what we're getting, so it's just dealing with it, I guess," Covington said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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