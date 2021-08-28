Watch
Car slams into Richmond laundromat; no one seriously injured

Posted at 6:58 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 19:01:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a laundromat on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the driver of a Toyota Avalon accidentally hit the gas when they were trying to brake.

As a result, that driver plowed into the Coin Laundry on Jahnke Road.

A city building inspector was checking the property to make sure the building was not structurally damaged.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

