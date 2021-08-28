Car slams into Richmond laundromat; no one seriously injured

RICHMOND, Va. -- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a laundromat on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the driver of a Toyota Avalon accidentally hit the gas when they were trying to brake.

As a result, that driver plowed into the Coin Laundry on Jahnke Road.

A city building inspector was checking the property to make sure the building was not structurally damaged.

