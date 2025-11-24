Business owner surprises Henrico neighbors with turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Community members across Central Virginia came together over the weekend to ensure families have everything they need for Thanksgiving dinner.

The owner of McCrays Professional Detailing Car Wash on Williamsburg Road partnered with volunteers to distribute 200 turkeys and 80 hams on Sunday to families in the eastern Henrico community.

Meanwhile, Life Church Hopewell organized a Thanksgiving giveaway that provided complete dinner ingredients to every household on South 12th and 13th Avenue, totaling 50 complete meals.

Christian Synan, pastor of Life Church Hopewell, explained the motivation behind their neighborhood outreach.

"God laid on our hearts to take care of our street and take care of our community — not just within the walls of the church but our neighborhood," Synan explained. "We decided we're going to take a leap and go get 50 turkeys with all the trimmings and everything with it for Thanksgiving and we're going to give it out to everyone on this street and 13th Avenue."

The coordinated efforts demonstrate how local businesses, churches and volunteers are working to address food insecurity during the holiday season, ensuring that families can celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional meal.

