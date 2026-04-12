Out of control burn pile scorches half an acre in Prince George; dry conditions fuel recent brush fires

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters stopped an out-of-control burn pile from reaching homes in Prince George County on Saturday, one of several brush fires that burned dozens of acres across Central Virginia over the weekend.

Crews responded to the 19000 block of Log Road around 5:30 p.m., Prince George Fire and EMS posted on social media. Firefighters arrived to find flames spreading quickly from the woods toward the roadway.

Firefighters worked to stop the spread and contain the blaze. Officials credited neighbors who called 911 for helping crews respond before the flames reached homes or the road.

Investigators determined the fire started when a burn pile spread out of control.

Most of Virginia is now in a drought

A brush fire spread across more than 35 acres in Powhatan County near the Cumberland County line on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that fire was approximately 90% contained as of 7:10 p.m. with the help of crews from neighboring Amelia and Cumberland.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said dry conditions likely helped fuel the flames.

"This is the problem. We've had such dry conditions; nearly half of the state is in severe drought conditions, including areas to the west," Goldberg said. "So that's where the focus is, and the majority of the rest of the state under moderate drought conditions. So any type of dry weather, little bit of a breeze, going to kick up some fires, and that will be the threat through the coming week."

Local News Fire sparked by burn barrel destroys garage, multiple vehicles in Prince George WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The Prince George incident follows a fire last Saturday in the county sparked by a burn barrel that destroyed a two-story garage and three vehicles in the 7000 block of Wood Drive. The nearby home had some exterior damage.

Officials said windy and dry conditions caused the fire to spread rapidly, igniting multiple brush fires and extending to the siding of a nearby home.

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced.

WATCH: Firefighters battle 35-acre brush fire in Powhatan: 'Please use caution'

Firefighters battle 35-acre brush fire in Powhatan: 'Please use caution'

Investigators believe the Wood Drive fire started from a burn barrel that was used improperly. That incident marked the county's third outdoor fire-related call of the day, following an earlier illegal burn and a brush fire that burned up to an acre.

"Outdoor burning is especially dangerous during dry, windy conditions, when even a small fire can spread quickly to nearby structures, vehicles, and vegetation," officials said.

A burn ban remains in effect as Virginia’s Burning Law restricts open-air burning within 300 feet of woods or dry grass before 4 p.m. through April 30.

Officials reminded residents to keep burn piles small and supervised, have firefighting tools or water on site, and never leave fires unattended.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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