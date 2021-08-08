Buildings at Virginia State University renamed for Black women

ETTRICK, Va. -- Four buildings at an historically Black university in Virginia named for white men with links to the Jim Crow era or to the Confederacy have been renamed for Black women.

Virginia State University announced the new names on Friday, which was five months after the original names were taken down.

Replacement names were considered by a committee.

One building had been named for staunch segregationist Harry Byrd Sr., a former governor and U.S. senator.

Now it's named for Otelia Howard, who was a school English teacher in the 1920s and 30s.

Another building had been named for a Confederate officer.

“As an Historically Black University, VSU has always set the tone of celebrating those who came before us to create the legacy that we have today,” VSU President Makola M. Abdullah said. “Unveiling names that celebrate and honor amazing Black women, especially those who have contributed to our VSU history in such an impactful way, shows that we proudly make space for and celebrate those up-and-coming trailblazers who have in the past, and will in the future, make Virginia State University their home.”