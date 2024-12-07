Broken fire hydrant creates geyser near Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A broken fire hydrant created a geyser near the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond on Saturday morning.
Video taken by CBS 6 crews working on the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade around 8:15 a.m. showed water shooting feet into the air at West Broad Street and Terminal Place.
Officials with the city's Department of Public Utilities said in an email just after 9 a.m. that the leak had been repaired.
This is a developing story.
