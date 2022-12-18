Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Family of 4 homeless after Henrico house fire

Family of 4 homeless after Henrico house fire
Posted at 11:07 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 11:07:21-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A family of four is homeless after a fire tore through their home early Sunday morning in Henrico County.

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of Bremner Boulevard, which is off Staples Mill Road not far from Glenside Drive, just before 12:45 a.m.

The two adults and two children inside the home made it out safely, according to fire officials.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the two-story home's roof.

Dominion Energy crews were called to turn off the power to the home as flames near the electrical panel added a layer of difficulty for crews because of live wires, officials said.

Additional crews responded so that teams of firefighters could simultaneously work to extinguish flames on the first and second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Dry through mid-week; storm impacts area Thursday-Friday Call for help leads police to man wanted for murder in Glen Allen Group offers Virginia entrepreneurs 'something to brighten up the holidays' COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 14.4%; new cases up 22% last week Helping a grieving mom donate toys to St. Mary's Hospital in her son's honor Dry and cool Sunday; tracking late-week storm The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend Drivers get free gas in Richmond Virginia Governor bans TikTok and WeChat on state-issued devices Henrico continues to investigate house fire that killed 2 adults

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone