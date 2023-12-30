Armed robber threatened Ashland Boot Barn worker before running out with merchandise, deputies say

ASHLAND, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the man they say robbed the Boot Barn in Ashland Wednesday night.

Sgt. Steve Wills with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the store at 11700 Lakeridge Parkway at 8:50 p.m.

Employees said a man walked into the store, pulled out a weapon and threatened a worker before running out of the store with merchandise.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Ashland Boot Barn Armed Robber

Surveillance video showed the suspect driving off in what appeared to be a blue Jeep SUV, deputies said.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information that could assist us in identifying a suspect in this investigation," Wills wrote.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the suspect is urged to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.