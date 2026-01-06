Hanover County Sheriff Col. David Hines announces retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Sheriff Col. David Hines is retiring after more than 41 years of law enforcement work in the county, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

"Colonel Hines has served Hanover County with distinction, leading the agency through significant growth, innovation and community partnership while maintaining a strong commitment to professionalism, accountability and public safety," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

His retirement is effective March 31. Lt. Col. Gregory Six will be appointed to sheriff to fulfill the remainder of Hines' term.

"Lt. Col. Six is a seasoned law enforcement professional with decades of service to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and is recognized for his leadership, operational experience, and dedication to both the agency and the community," the sheriff's office said.



Hines wrote a letter to Hanover residents, thanking them for their trust and support.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you," Hines said in part. "And my wife Pat and I look forward to cheering on the men and women of the sheriff's office from the perspective of grateful citizens and steadfast advocates for this extraordinary community."

