Body found in Richmond's East End, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Richmond's East End on Friday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

A CBS 6 crew at the scene saw a police presence in the Fulton area, near Jennie Scher Road and Stony Run Parkway.

Sources say the body was found behind an abandoned SUV.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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