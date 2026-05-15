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Body found in Richmond's East End, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SCENE VIDEO: Body found in Richmond's East End
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RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Richmond's East End on Friday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

A CBS 6 crew at the scene saw a police presence in the Fulton area, near Jennie Scher Road and Stony Run Parkway.

Sources say the body was found behind an abandoned SUV.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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