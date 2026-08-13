Colonial Heights police raid two vape shops in search of illegal ingredients and licensing violations

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights police made simultaneous raids on two vape shops in the city Thursday morning.

Police told CBS 6 they were specifically looking for any vapes being sold that contained illegal ingredients.

Officers also checked that the stores were operating in compliance with city ordinances and state law.

Working in partnership with the Commissioner of Revenue, police checked for business licenses and tax stamps for cigarettes and cigars.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.