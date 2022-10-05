Virginia's top law enforcement leader weighs in on alleged mass shooting plot investigation

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Since Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith announced the department stopped an alleged planned attack for Dogwood Dell on July 4, there have been swirling questions about the case. So CBS 6 asked Virginia's top law enforcement leader about the alleged plot.

No evidence of a mass shooting plot has been made public yet, and prosecutors have denied any indication of a threat at Dogwood Dell. The case is still playing out in federal court, but neither men accused in the plot face charges related to a mass shooting.

Last week, CBS 6 asked Bob Mosier, who is Governor Glenn Youngkin's secretary of public safety and homeland security, to weigh in.

Mosier said he hasn't seen anything outside of the initial reports at this point, but believes all questions will be answered in court.

"I understand there was a report. Police responded. They made an arrest, but you know, that's why we have the criminal justice system. So if there's something that isn't like it should be, and wherever it is — I'm not just saying specific to the city of Richmond, that's anywhere in the Commonwealth," said Mosier. "And I've got to tell you, I experienced this as a sheriff. If there was a mistake that was made or arrest that was made where there were questions about something, all of that would come out. And again, that's why we have the criminal justice system."

One of the suspects linked to the case — Julio Alvarado-Dubon — will appear in court next on October 31.

