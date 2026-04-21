RICHMOND, Va. — Bob Dylan is coming back to Richmond.

The Noble Prize winning singer songwriter is scheduled to perform at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront on July 23.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 24.

Dylan, 84, who tours basically nonstop these days, has two shows scheduled at WolfTrap in Northern Virginia after his Richmond concert.

Luncinda Williams and Jimmie Vaughan were announced as Dylan's opening acts.

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