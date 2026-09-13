Blackstone Arts and Crafts Festival returns for 57th year with family fun

BLACKSTONE, Va. — Hundreds of people flocked to Blackstone Saturday for the 57th annual Arts and Crafts Festival, featuring dozens of vendors, a petting zoo, food trucks, and a bounce house for children.
Artists including William Clark displayed their paintings, and town leaders said the festival is one of the biggest community events of the year.
CBS 6's Caroline Coleburn was there with her family taking in the festivities.
Those who missed Saturday's festivities have another chance to attend Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
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