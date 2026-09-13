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Blackstone Arts and Crafts Festival returns for 57th year with family fun

The 57th annual Blackstone Arts and Crafts Festival is underway this weekend with vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo, and more. It continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blackstone Arts and Crafts Festival returns for 57th year with family funrings racial healing and community repair to Richmond
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BLACKSTONE, Va. — Hundreds of people flocked to Blackstone Saturday for the 57th annual Arts and Crafts Festival, featuring dozens of vendors, a petting zoo, food trucks, and a bounce house for children.

Artists including William Clark displayed their paintings, and town leaders said the festival is one of the biggest community events of the year.

CBS 6's Caroline Coleburn was there with her family taking in the festivities.

Those who missed Saturday's festivities have another chance to attend Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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