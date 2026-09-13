Pride Week RVA: Thousands gather at Midtown Green for PrideFest celebration

RICHMOND, Va. — PrideFest RVA took over Midtown Green Saturday, drawing crowds for music, food, shopping, and celebration.

Tiera Craig with Diversity Richmond said the event is about making everyone feel welcome and seen.

"Virginia Pride is just one door that you can enter in for Diversity Richmond," Craig said. "We have Diversity Thrift. We have the Meridian Gallery, but this is our grandest door, and we want to welcome each and every person — gay, straight, transgender, bisexual, queer and all of our allies to come here and join us and find joy at Virginia Pride Fest."

The celebration continued Sunday with "Sunny Tea" at New York Deli RVA from 2 to 7 p.m.

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