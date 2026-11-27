ASHLAND, Va. — Shoppers headed out early Friday morning to take advantage of Black Friday deals, marking the start of the holiday shopping season.

Dozens of people lined up outside Best Buy on Koger Center Boulevard in Chesterfield before the store opened, hoping to snag deals on electronics and gift cards you can only find in store.

Katlin Roberts and her mother-in-law, Amy Butts, were fourth and fifth in line.

“It brings back the old-fashioned Black Friday shopping of how it used to be, getting up early, the excitement,” Butts said.

Some shoppers made multiple stops to maximize their savings.

“These crazy guys actually went to Target first and we were able to do both,” said Sean Reid as he stood with his wife and children.

Reid said Best Buy's in-store gift card deals helped convince him to get out early.

“We were guaranteed if we got here early enough. We knew what we were getting versus some of the other deals out there,” he said.

But as the holiday shopping season gets underway, local businesses are hoping shoppers will make time to support them, too.

The Downtown Ashland Association is encouraging people to shop local for Small Business Saturday, which takes place the day after Black Friday.

Brad Lower, owner of the wild bird shop Chirp in Ashland and a member of the Downtown Ashland Association board, said local businesses offer something shoppers can't get from major retailers or online shopping.

“I think you'll find that all of the business owners in Downtown Ashland and in other downtown areas, small businesses — there's a passion that got them to open the business. That's something you're just not going to find in an online shopping experience,” Lower said.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to support independently owned small businesses.

To encourage shopping in downtown Ashland, shoppers can bring purchases made at local businesses to the Ashland Library for free gift wrapping from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Anna Best recently opened Best Massage Therapy near Ashland Town Hall. She said Small Business Saturday will offer an opportunity for customers to take advantage of discounts on massages and other products.

“When you're looking for something special for a loved one, then coming to a small town where you can pick out something special for somebody you love — there's really nothing like that,” Best said.

Reid said supporting local businesses is important for his family.

“We are small business owners, so whatever we can do to support small businesses we try to do all the time,” Reid said. “So we will be out and about, we will eat local, not eat chains, and all that cool stuff tomorrow.”

As shoppers kick off the holiday season, some offered advice for others heading out to shop.

“Get some shopping done. Don’t be mean to the employees. It’s just their job,” Roberts and Butts said.

Reid said: “Keep it classy, stay friendly, have a good time with it, enjoy the family stuff.”

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