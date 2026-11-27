PETERSBURG, Va. — For more than 100 years, it stood in Petersburg's downtown historic district. Now, a three-story building there is being torn down brick by brick after falling into disrepair and being deemed dangerous by the city.

Piece by piece, the 126-year-old building is coming down.

"I think it needed to be torn down a while ago," said Chasity King, who lives nearby.

Sheena Hinchey, who works across the street, agreed. "The building has needed to come down for a while," she said.

The building at 239 N. Sycamore St. was built in 1900. It stood three stories tall and measured nearly 7,800 square feet. But more than a century later, it was failing.

"It was going to fall," said business owner Kimberly Ann Calos. "I've never seen one that's been taken down that's so literally rotten to the core, which is really sad."

City leaders say time and a lack of repairs have taken a toll on the structure. The city listed problems that had developed over the years, including "severe structural deterioration throughout the building, significant masonry cracking, wall movement, and failure of the roof and floor systems that once braced the façade."

In a statement to CBS 6, the city explained the need for demolition, citing "additional inspections that confirmed the structure posed an immediate danger to the public, emergency responders, and neighboring property owners."

"Unfortunately, a lot of building owners don't understand that they have to maintain their buildings," Calos said.

"You can't just leave the building sitting there and bricks just falling off," Hinchey said. "You've got people walking around, businesses, people trying to park."

The building's owner lives in North Carolina, and the city has tried for years to get the owner to make repairs, according to sources.

Because of the structural issues, crews are dismantling the third floor by hand.

"I think it's dangerous, so I think the city did great with tearing it down," Hinchey said. "I think they made the right decision. They could put something else there in time."

As for who will ultimately pay for the demolition, both neighbors said responsibility should fall on the owner.

"They should 100% go after the person who owns the building so that he — or she — can pay for the demolition," Hinchey said.

"People that own buildings are supposed to keep up with it and not just forget about it and let it fall apart like that and put it on somebody else to clean up," King said.

Crews will continue taking down the third floor by hand. When they reach the second floor, they'll bring in a crane to take the rest of the building down more quickly. The building is expected to be completely down within the next couple of weeks.

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