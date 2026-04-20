Billy Strings hurt and in 'extreme pain' after making 'dumb a** mistake' at Virginia concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Bluegrass star Billy Strings is rescheduling concerts after breaking his leg during a sold-out show Saturday night in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Strings, who rides a skateboard backstage, shared pictures from the hospital on social media and explained the incident.

"Saturday night I walked off stage right before the encore I was all zazzed up from a really fun show," Strings said. "I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg. I heard it snap over the screaming crowd!! Sounded like a damn 2x4."

Strings, who played to sold out crowds both Friday and Saturday nights, said he has been in extreme pain but called the medical staff at UVA angels on Earth.

"They screwed me all back together," Strings said.

He said while he did not want to let his fans down, he decided to take some time off the stage to heal.

"I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery and these first few days are really important as far as keeping this thing elevated and letting it heal," Strings said. "It’s a dumb ass mistake and it’s all my fault .. I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do , ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something."

The remaining spring shows in Charleston, West Virginia, and Fishers, Indiana, are being rescheduled to later this year. Tickets will still be good for the new dates.

The rescheduled dates include:

Charleston, West Virginia: April 22 rescheduled to August 4, 2026

Fishers, Indiana: April 24 rescheduled to August 6, 2026

Fishers, Indiana: April 25 rescheduled to August 7, 2026

Fishers, Indiana: April 26 rescheduled to August 8, 2026

"Again, I’m really sorry and I promise I will make it up to you. See you this summer," Strings said.

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