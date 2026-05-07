Former police officer awaits his sentence for abusing children

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield judge will decide Thursday how much time a former Henrico County police officer should spend in jail for abusing his two elementary-age sons and allowing his fiancée to abuse them as well.

Bhalmiki Maharaj pleaded guilty in July 2025 to child abuse and neglect, assault and battery, malicious wounding and child cruelty.

During the sentencing hearing, the Commonwealth played multiple videos from inside the couple's home showing the older child doing squat jumps while Maharaj's fiancée, Barbie Paul, berated, kicked, slapped and punched him. Maharaj was in the room and allowed the abuse to happen.

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Maharaj also chimed in during the videos, saying things like "stop your dumb breathing" and "don't keep making dumb noises," or telling his son to "touch the floor" or to "jump right."

Another judge previously sentenced Paul to more than 132 years behind bars for the abuse.

Paul is a former Henrico County teacher.

As the videos played in the courtroom, Maharaj began crying to the point of sobbing, and the judge called a recess so he could collect himself.

When court resumed, the judge said the evidence in the case is certainly difficult to watch and acknowledged the defendant's emotional response was not at all surprising.

Court records show Maharaj admitted to detectives that he hit the older boy on the face and hand with a slipper because he was not doing his military-style exercises in a satisfactory manner.

Maharaj also admitted that he broke the femur of the 11-year-old in the summer of 2022 by striking him with a 5-pound dumbbell.

Detective Christopher Neville, the primary Chesterfield detective who handled the case, testified that in the thousands of hours of video footage he reviewed, he never saw Maharaj play games with the boys and never saw him tell Paul to stop disciplining them.

Neville said he saw Maharaj tell the boys he loved them twice.

Maharaj's attorney, Peter Baruch, indicated at the beginning of the hearing that he plans to highlight a traumatic brain injury Maharaj received in a car accident in June 2021 as part of his client's sentencing case.

The sentencing hearing will pause for several hours Thursday afternoon due to a previously scheduled matter in the courtroom.

It will resume at 4 p.m., and the judge said the courtroom will "stay here until it's done."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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