Here are the best places to watch the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 40th Annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will make its way down Broad Street in Richmond on Saturday morning. For thousands of people, the parade is the official start of the Christmas season. Enjoying the Christmas parade is a no-brainer, but where to take in the festivities remains up for debate. Click here to share your opinion and scroll down to read what the CBS 6 News team has to say on the matter.

Mike Stone

It seems like the people who live above the stores mid-route seem to have a great vantage point, around Foushee Street and the numbered streets in Richmond.

WTVR Mike Stone at the Christmas parade

Chris Jenkins

At home on CBS 6 or our website or our mobile app.

Editor's Note: Thank you Chris. The broadcast starts at 10 a.m. You can watch on the CBS 6 app and our streaming channel on Roku and Apple TV.

Robert Hughes

The Science Museum/DMV HQ is great because you always, if possible, want to watch from the beginning of the parade. All the elements are fresh and are at their best. Even though it may be crowded the energy is high and the people are great.

Also, between Lowe’s (on North Allen Street and Broad Street) and the Siegel Center (on North Harrison Street and Broad Street) is a great straight stretch to watch the parade. With the amount of available parking and access to both South Richmond and I-195, this is a great place to watch the parade and get out quickly thereafter.

WTVR Robert Hughes and his son at the Christmas Parade

Cameron Thompson

Speaking as a father of a young child who does it often and having been one myself who did it, nothing beats sitting on the shoulders of your dad or mom to get the best view possible, regardless of where on the route you are.

WTVR Cameron Thompson and his daughter at the Christmas parade



Jake Burns

By Lee's Chicken, because if you're hungry, you can take care of your belly too! Also, the crowd has great energy near Belvidere Street and Broad Street in Richmond.

WTVR The CBS 6 Team at the Christmas parade

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television, on WTVR.com and on the CBS 6 Streaming App beginning at 10 a.m. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

Parade coverage, which will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

CBS 6 Community 🎄'Joyous Christmas Traditions' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Weather News 🎅Dominion Energy Christmas Parade weather forecast Mike Stone

Local News Richmond roads, parking lots to avoid during Dominion Energy Christmas Parade WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Local News Why volunteers plan to describe the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Rob Cardwell

Local News The Grinch named Grand Marshal of the 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff