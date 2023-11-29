Volunteers will describe the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade to Virginians who can't see it

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 40th Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will be an exciting event filled with colorful balloons, floats, and costumes. Now imagine not being able to see it.

Virginia Voice, a nonprofit group, provides access to newspapers and magazines and live audio descriptions for individuals who are blind or vision-impaired or have a physical impairment that prevents them from using printed material.

This year they're providing services during the Christmas parade.

"So if you can imagine a couple going to a live theatrical performance and the husband or wife is whispering in their ear," CEO Yvonne Mastromano said. “We're going to do that with the Christmas Parade, but in real-time. So as a float goes by, you know, Oh! This is a float of the Henrico High School band, and the drum major has on a big hat. Whatever the situation is."

The service will help people like Leah Hundley.

She's been visually impaired due to genetic macular degeneration for years.

"Well, it's like being there. Even you can't," Hundley said.

Over 170,000 Virginians have a visual disability. This service is hoping to bring more Christmas joy to every one of them.

Click here if you're interested in learning more about this service.

