The Grinch who stole Christmas to star in the 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Grinch will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

The famous (or infamous) Dr. Seuss character will be in Richmond for a run of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, which will be showing at the Altria Theater December 12-17.

It is the Grinch's second time serving as the parade's Grand Marshal.

"I graced you all with my presence as Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade once before...some may say it was the best Grand Marshalling around,” the Grinch said. “Out of the kindness of my wonderfully-enlarged green heart, I’ve decided to steer my sleigh to Richmond for your parade before I return with my big Broadway musical on December 12. It will be wonderful to see me again, won’t it?”

CBS 6 will broadcast and stream the Christmas Parade on December 2 at 10 a.m.

