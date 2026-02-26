Trial of retired Prince George County educator accused of child sexual abuse moved to Suffolk

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The trial of a longtime Prince George County educator accused of sexually abusing a teen in the 1980s will take place in Suffolk, according to Prince George County Commonwealth’s Attorney Susan Fierro.

Fierro said she was notified Wednesday that the upcoming trial of William A. Barnes Jr., scheduled to begin March 16, is now set for a control date on March 23, in Suffolk Circuit Court, at which time new jury trial dates will be set.

The Supreme Court of Virginia made the decision after a pre-trial hearing in Prince George County Circuit Court February 12. The prosecution and the defense supported the change of venue, in part because of CBS 6's extensive coverage of the accusations against Barnes, according to Laura French, who was in the courtroom.

Barnes was indicted by a grand jury in September 2024 on a single felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

The accuser claims Barnes touched his genitals at a sleepover back in the 1980s, when the alleged victim was 14 years old. He says he reported it in 2014. Prince George County Police confirm they received an anonymous tip, but it was not investigated.

Col. Keith Early sent us a statement that read in part, “PGPD did receive a Crime Solvers tip from an anonymous caller in February of 2014. An incident report or formal investigation was not generated from this tip. The officer who reviewed the tip is no longer employed with the department. We strive to be transparent, open, and honest with our community members. We are also committed to continually assessing our performance and improving whenever possible."

This will be the second criminal trial he will face connected to sex crime charges. His first trial, in which the accuser was Barnes's own adopted son, ended in a mistrial in January. This was also cited as a reason to move the trial, as well as trouble seating a jury.

Fierro argued last month that Barnes had a "common plan" as they asked the court to allow evidence of prior bad acts or the testimony of five other alleged victims in this second trial. A written opinion on that is expected this week.

Barnes is also facing a third trial scheduled for July. The accuser alleges he was sexually assaulted on an overnight trip in the 1970s.

Barnes is a well-known figure in Prince George, where the former assistant superintendent worked for the county school system for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2023.

