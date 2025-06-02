Former assistant superintendent faces new child sex abuse charge

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — William Barnes Jr. now faces 11 child sex abuse charges involving three men who say they were assaulted by the former assistant superintendent when they were children, including his adopted son.

A new indictment was handed up on May 20, adding charges related to alleged abuse that occurred between 1974 and 1976.

According to the indictment, the Commonwealth alleges Barnes feloniously abused an accuser identified only by the initials M.J. during this period.

Court documents reveal that Barnes's own mother had to come to the aid of 15-year-old M.J. in 1975. The records state M.J. locked himself in a hotel bathroom while on an overnight hockey trip with Barnes and others after allegedly waking to find Barnes behind him on a bed with his two fingers in M.J.'s anus. Records state M.J. saw Barnes licking his own fingers.

The documents indicate M.J. refused to leave the hotel bathroom he ran to until Barnes's mother came to the door.

M.J. was one of six alleged victims that the Commonwealth was asking the court to allow into evidence in Barnes's trial involving his adopted son, which was scheduled to begin June 16.

That three-day trial has now been continued, with a motions hearing scheduled for June 17 at 9 a.m. to set a new date.

The court granted part of the Commonwealth's motion of prior bad acts, allowing some evidence of M.J.'s case but not the other five alleged victims.

Meanwhile, the court denied a Commonwealth motion to join the first two trials – Barnes's adopted son's case and his friend's case. The friend reported Barnes in 2014, claiming he was assaulted as a teen at a sleepover at Barnes's home

The court also denied a defense motion to dismiss the case.

CBS 6 will continue to follow this case and provide updates as they become available.



We are following this story. Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.