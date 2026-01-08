Jury deliberates in child sexual abuse case against retired Prince George County educator William Barnes

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The case of William Barnes Jr., a retired educator facing multiple charges of child sexual abuse in Prince George County, is now in the hands of the jury.

The jury of 12 has been deliberating since just after noon Thursday following two hours of closing arguments and a failed attempt by the defense to throw the case out based on the credibility of the alleged victim.

Commonwealth's special prosecutor Tim Dustin thanked the jury for their sacrifices this week and said he knows it's hard not being able to talk about the trial.

Dustin said Donald Newbold carried that feeling for the last 37 years, living in his own crime scene with his alleged abuser, his adopted father William Barnes.

Newbold testified he was repeatedly raped by Barnes for three years as a teenager.

Dustin acknowledged defense evidence reflecting Newbold sending threatening, profane texts to estranged family and friends as his marriage was falling apart, but said this is not a divorce case of Newbold versus Newbold. It's Newbold versus Barnes, Dustin said.

Dustin went through a checklist of the charges and how they met the burden of proof and how their other witnesses, including a second Barnes accuser, supported their case.

Dustin implored the jury to hold the community accountable, most importantly, hold Barnes accountable for what he did to that child, as he pointed to Donald's picture.

In closing defense arguments, defense attorney Craig Cooley said the case was entirely about credibility and that Newbold lied under oath to the grand jury and in this trial.

Cooley said he lies to make himself look good.

Cooley reminded the jurors suspicion is not enough to convict.

Cooley said Barnes is a loving and generous man to his family and friends, and that the Commonwealth is trying to remove his relationships with everyone.

Cooley left the jury with this: "Can you be fair? Will you be fair? Your oath requires you to find Mr. Barnes not guilty."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.