Community reacts after hung jury declared in Prince George child sex abuse trial

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Prince George County Courthouse was quiet Friday, a stark contrast to the social media buzz following Thursday night's hung jury in the child sex abuse trial of William Barnes Jr.

Hundreds of comments flooded social media after news broke that the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on six charges against the former Prince George assistant superintendent. The overwhelming majority of comments supported Barnes' adopted son, who claims he was repeatedly raped for three years by his adopted father in their shared home during the 1980s.

I exclusively interviewed Barnes' accuser and adopted son Donald Newbold when Barnes was indicted in 2024.

"It got to the point where if I would just let it happen then it will go away faster if you didn't allow him it was just going to take longer," Newbold said.

Newbold testified to those allegations during the jury trial that began Monday. He also testified about being provided alcohol, gifts and being exposed to pornography.

A 1970s Barnes accuser also testified he was abused by Barnes on an overnight hockey trip along with his friend.

Reaction to the mistrial was swift on social media, with commenters expressing mixed opinions about the case and the timing of the allegations.

"They probably were afraid to open their mouth, you know, back then, because back then and now it's completely different," a resident said.

"Donnie and all of the other men are the victims here. Can people stop turning this around like the assailant, ex-wife and children are the victims!" another person commented.

"Chin up Donnie and his supporters. The only person who won today was that high dollar attorney who's laughing all the way to the bank. Maybe move the trail out of PG County," a third commenter added.

Barnes supporters also took to social media, questioning why it took more than three decades to report the allegations.

"All I can say is 37 years, you wait 37 years to bring this all out! I would divorce him too if he kept something like this from me and my children! Newbold is just as sick, he needs help. Again, I feel for the kids, it's just a shame!" another added.

"I call BS! If this happened to Newbold than why did he have his kids around Barnes! This all goes back to his wife leaving him and wanting a divorce. Newbold wants to say Barnes pays for everything, well how about the Grady White boat you always bragged about at the campground that it was giving to Newbold by Barnes! I feel so bad for his kids and ex wife, what you have put them thru all because of a divorce. You should be ashamed of yourself Newbold! I hope the jury really listens to both sides! And during Covid, he did talk crazy things when we saw him at the campground," said a third.

The defense raised similar questions during the trial. When I asked Newbold that same question, he said he was scared of retaliation.

The defense also challenged Newbold's credibility and submitted evidence of threats he made to his family over text messages.

After three days of testimony and six hours of deliberations, the jury of 12 could not unanimously come to an agreement on the six charges Barnes faces.

A new trial will be set for Barnes on March 20 in Prince George County.

Barnes’s next jury trial is scheduled to begin March 16. The alleged victim in that case claims Barnes sexually assaulted him at a sleepover at his home as a teen. Police confirm he reported it through an anonymous tip in 2014 but it was never investigated. Barnes also faces a trial for the other accuser who testified in Newbold’s case. A date has not yet been set for that case.



