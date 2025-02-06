Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

‘Barely alive’ dog found near Richmond trail: 'Prayers needed please'

Shelter officials: 'Riverside made it through the night and is up and eating and drinking and trying to forget how he was left for dead'
‘Barely alive’ dog found near Richmond trail
RACC Dog
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is investigating after an emaciated dog was found abandoned Wednesday off Riverside Drive on the city's Southside.

The dog, now named Riverside, was found near West 21st Street and Riverside Drive, not far from the Fall Line Trail.

"Our team received a call for service for a presumably dumped dead dog," shelter officials wrote. "The pup is too cold to read a body temperature and has a heart rate of 50."

The organization said every effort would be made to save him and by Thursday morning, shelter officials said Riverside had made it through the night and was back on his feet, eating and drinking.

An investigation into who abandoned Riverside is currently underway. RACC is asking the community to provide any information about the case.

Additionally, the nonprofit organization is urging the community to help with another issue they are facing.

Since Wednesday, RACC has taken in 23 animals, bringing the shelter near capacity. To make room, they need 10 dogs to be adopted. They encourage anyone interested to visit their website to see the dogs available for adoption or stop by the shelter in person.

"This could be life-saving for animals in need, just like Riverside," officials wrote in their plea to the community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Multiple arrests made in Henrico vandalism spree City won't say if it's paying ex-director who resigned after water crisis Go wine tasting with TheBlackSommRVA on Eat It, Virginia Warmer and dry Friday Richmond police need help identifying man on bicycle to solve a cold case This Richmond business owner is trying to keep up with rising egg costs Explainer: What RPS being a 'safe zone' from federal immigration actions means Protest against President Donald Trump's policies held at Virginia capitol Richmond family sues Trump over EO limiting gender-affirming care for minors Dozens offer to help woman with degenerative disc disease pick up wheelchair

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone