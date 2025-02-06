‘Barely alive’ dog found near Richmond trail: 'Prayers needed please'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is investigating after an emaciated dog was found abandoned Wednesday off Riverside Drive on the city's Southside.

The dog, now named Riverside, was found near West 21st Street and Riverside Drive, not far from the Fall Line Trail.

"Our team received a call for service for a presumably dumped dead dog," shelter officials wrote. "The pup is too cold to read a body temperature and has a heart rate of 50."

The organization said every effort would be made to save him and by Thursday morning, shelter officials said Riverside had made it through the night and was back on his feet, eating and drinking.

An investigation into who abandoned Riverside is currently underway. RACC is asking the community to provide any information about the case.

Additionally, the nonprofit organization is urging the community to help with another issue they are facing.

Since Wednesday, RACC has taken in 23 animals, bringing the shelter near capacity. To make room, they need 10 dogs to be adopted. They encourage anyone interested to visit their website to see the dogs available for adoption or stop by the shelter in person.

"This could be life-saving for animals in need, just like Riverside," officials wrote in their plea to the community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.