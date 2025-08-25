Police identify woman killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed on Richmond's Northside on Sunday night.

Johnnita Russell, 34, of Richmond, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 500 block of Hunt Avenue around 9:30 p.m. She died at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with informationis asked to call Richmond Police at (804) 646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Do you know Johnnita Russell? Send memories, photos, or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

