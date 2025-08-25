Police ID man shot and killed on Richmond's Northside over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed on Richmond's Northside over the weekend.

Investigators were called to the 3400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Saturday for the report of a person shot.

When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Gilberto DeJesus III, 33, was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries Sunday.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Gilberto DeJesus III to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

