Richmond home is total loss after fire, sources say

Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 18, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A home on Richmond’s Southside is a total loss after a fire Saturday, according to sources.

When Richmond firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Bainbridge Street around 2:35 p.m., the house was fully engulfed, officials said.

No one was injured, according to officials.

The three people living in the home have been displaced.

The cause appeared to be smoking-related and accidental, according to sources

