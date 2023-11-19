Richmond home is total loss after fire, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A home on Richmond’s Southside is a total loss after a fire Saturday, according to sources.
When Richmond firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Bainbridge Street around 2:35 p.m., the house was fully engulfed, officials said.
No one was injured, according to officials.
The three people living in the home have been displaced.
The cause appeared to be smoking-related and accidental, according to sources
