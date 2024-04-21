'Awesome' 25th Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k: 'To the finish line and beyond'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist William Hicks in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of runners and walkers took part in the 2024 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger as the "biggest block party ever" celebrated 25 years on Saturday.

Jordan Bendura, a University of Richmond student from Glen Allen, came in first to win the Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championships.

Ryen Frazier, a NC State University student from Raleigh, North Carolina, won the women's title for the second year in a row.

Organizers said 1,700 college students took part in the 9th Collegiate 10k Road Race National Championship event as part of the Monument Avenue 10k.

Sports Backers spokesperson Nan Callahan said 24,000 people took part in the 10k this year. Additionally, 1,200 participants signed up for the Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini, which takes place before the 10k.

"It was a year marked by increased 10k Spirit Groups, a new running DJ party pacer, and that 10k fun everyone knows and loves," Callahan wrote.

Race Director Meghan Keogh previously said more than half a million people have taken part in the 10k since the event began 25 years ago.

Bobby Ukrop, CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, called the Monument Avenue 10k a "testament to the vibrant, enduring spirit of our community and the dedication of all those who have made this event a success."

Saturday, April 20 — Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Start: W. Broad Street (near intersection with N. Harrison Street)

Finish: Laurel and Franklin Street



8 a.m. – Atlantic Union Bank10k Mini begins

8:30 a.m. – Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k begins

Sheehy Post-Race Festival — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chris Waddill 2022 Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k

Folks taking part in the 10k passed the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden as some of your favorite CBS 6 friends, along with Storm Rider 6, were on hand to offer motivation and well-wishes.

Thanks to all who stopped by and gave a shout-out to their friends and family.

Provided to WTVR Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Post Race Festival

