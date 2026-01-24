Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Person with Autism Alert: Have you seen this Colonial Heights man?

Christopher Paul Brown Jr. last seen Wednesday on Richmond Avenue; disappearance poses credible threat to safety
CHRISTOPHER PAUL BROWN JR.
Posted
and last updated

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Missing Person with Autism Alert has been issued for a 34-year-old Colonial Heights man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Paul Brown Jr. was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Richmond Avenue in Colonial Heights, according to Virginia State Police, who issued a Missing Person with Autism Alert Saturday afternoon.

Officials described Brown as a Black male, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Brown may be wearing a dark leather jacket over a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, gray shoes and a red beanie.

Troopers said Brown has been diagnosed with autism and that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300 extension 7.

A Missing Person with Autism Alerts is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, Blue Alerts and Senior Alerts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
