Help needed to identify mystery man found dead in Richmond woods. Here's what we know.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are trying to put a name to a mystery man killed in Richmond more than 33 years ago.

The man was found along the 3100 block of Franklin Street on March 9, 1993, and despite decades of investigation, his identity remains unknown.

Lara Newell with the Virginia Department of Health's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is leading the effort to identify him.

"Richmond does have an active homicide investigation," Newell said. "They can't really move forward until he's identified, and that's kind of the main point of us talking with you guys."

Evidence indicates the man was Black, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, and between 20 and 39 years old at the time of his death.

He was wrapped in a blanket and found in a wooded area.

Investigators have pursued multiple avenues to identify him.

"We have run his fingerprints, we have a dental exam that's been done. We're doing genealogy on him, but we're just really looking for the public to help us out with this and provide any leads," Newell said.

Newell said anyone with information should come forward, even if they are unsure whether it is relevant.

"We don't know who he is. So if there's someone that you know was 42 or was 17 and they went missing, we want those people to reach out to us as well," Newell said.

Authorities are asking the public to review a photo of the man and take note of items he was wearing at the time he was found:

Gold shirt

T-shirt with "Malcolm X" logo

Black corduroy pants

Black belt

Adidas black sweatpants

Gray and white boxer shorts

White socks

White and turquoise athletic shoes

"This is someone's son. Could be someone's brother," Newell said. "Even if we don't know who they are, they're someone. And so my hope is to be able to return everyone to the person that loved them. Most of the time they're grateful they have an answer, even if it's not their living loved one coming through the door. You know, they don't have to wonder anymore."

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-786-3174.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

