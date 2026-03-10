What's going into the old Forest Hill Family Dollar? Here's what we know.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The planned reinvention of the former Family Dollar store in Forest Hill has its first tenants on board. Local franchisees of gym chain Burn Boot Camp have signed on for space at the soon-to-be redeveloped building at 1202 Westover Hills Blvd. Developers Birck Turnbull and Charles Bice own the building and have begun work to revive it with multiple new commercial tenants. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.