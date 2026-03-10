Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police identify body found in James River near Rockett's Landing as missing Richmond man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The body found in the James River near Rockett's Landing on Friday afternoon has been identified as a missing Richmond man, according to an update from the Henrico Police Division.

Tuesday, police identified the man as John Anothony Lopez Joubert, 36, of Richmond. He was reported missing out of Richmond in late January.

Joubert's body was pulled from the river near Rockett's Landing around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

There were no apparent signs of foul play, according to investigators.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes and memories of John Anothony Lopez Joubert to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

