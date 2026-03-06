Body found in James River in eastern Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A body was found in the James River in Henrico's East End Friday afternoon, according to county police.

Investigators were responding to the scene at the boat landing on Old Osborne Turnpike as of 3:30 p.m.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. from further upstream, Crime Insider sources said.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

