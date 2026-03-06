Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Body found in James River in eastern Henrico

Body found in James River in eastern Henrico
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A body was found in the James River in Henrico's East End Friday afternoon, according to county police.

Investigators were responding to the scene at the boat landing on Old Osborne Turnpike as of 3:30 p.m.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. from further upstream, Crime Insider sources said.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone