3 people detained after Highland Park shootout, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people were detained after a shootout in the North Highland Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Between 30 and 40 shots were heard near Ann Hardy Plaza, sources said.

Injuries are unknown at this point.

A heavy police presence from both Henrico and Richmond were on scene as of about 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.

