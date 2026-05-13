Free Movie Mondays at Ashland Theatre returns for 2026: How to get tickets

ASHLAND, Va. — Free Movie Mondays returns to Ashland Theatre this summer.
The series will run from Monday, June 8 through Monday, August 10, with showtimes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each week. Free tickets will be available to reserve at 5 p.m. the night before each film through the Ashland Theatre website.
The films slated for this year's Free Movie Mondays are:
- Monday, June 8: Trolls
- Monday, June 15: The Secret Life of Pets
- Monday, June 22: Sing
- Monday, June 29: Curious George
- Monday, July 6: Shrek 2
- Monday, July 13: Dog Man
- Monday, July 20: The Bad Guys 2
- Monday, July 27: Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Monday, August 3: Minions: Rise of Gru
- Monday, August 10: How to Train Your Dragon
For more information, visit ashlandtheatre.org.
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