Free Movie Mondays at Ashland Theatre returns for 2026: How to get tickets

ASHLAND, Va. — Free Movie Mondays returns to Ashland Theatre this summer.

The series will run from Monday, June 8 through Monday, August 10, with showtimes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each week. Free tickets will be available to reserve at 5 p.m. the night before each film through the Ashland Theatre website.

The films slated for this year's Free Movie Mondays are:



Monday, June 8: Trolls

Trolls Monday, June 15: The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets Monday, June 22: Sing

Sing Monday, June 29: Curious George

Curious George Monday, July 6: Shrek 2

Shrek 2 Monday, July 13: Dog Man

Dog Man Monday, July 20: The Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys 2 Monday, July 27: Gabby’s Dollhouse

Gabby’s Dollhouse Monday, August 3: Minions: Rise of Gru

Minions: Rise of Gru Monday, August 10: How to Train Your Dragon

For more information, visit ashlandtheatre.org.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube