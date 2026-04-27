Richmond's annual Arts in the Park returns to Byrd Park this weekend for its 55th year

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's annual "Arts in the Park" returns for its 55th year this weekend, featuring hundreds of artists showcasing original works ranging from paintings to watercolors.

The event takes place this Saturday and Sunday at The Carillon in Richmond's Byrd Park. Organizers say the goal is to offer a venue for creators to meet with the public.

Paige Quilter with the Carillon Civic Association said the event brings in creators from across the nation.

"We have about 400 artists and about every single medium of art you could ever imagine is available at our show from artists that are all across the country," Quilter said.

The event is free to attend and will go on rain or shine.

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