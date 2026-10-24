Police search for 2 armed robbers after Hopewell gas station holdup

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are searching for two armed robbers who held up a Hopewell gas station Friday night.

The robbery happened just after 9:40 p.m. at the Miller's Neighborhood Market gas station at 5201 Oaklawn Boulevard, according to Hopewell Police.

Officers said two people wearing dark clothing, gloves and masks walked into the business brandishing guns.

The pair made off with a "large amount of money" before running away, according to officers.

No one inside the gas station was hurt, police said.

Hopewell Police

Officials released the above surveillance photo of persons of interest.

The department's Criminal Investigation Unit is working the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.