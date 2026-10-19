Law enforcement is alerting public to escaped inmate from Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — Law enforcement authorities are actively searching for an escaped inmate who fled custody Sunday night after receiving medical treatment at Chippenham Hospital.

Police say Devin Jacob Quick escaped from the facility at approximately 8:30 PM. He was last seen in the 1200 block of Apex Road in Chesterfield County. Authorities have established a perimeter and are conducting an active search of the surrounding area.

Suspect Description:



Name: Devin Jacob Quick

Height: 6'1"

Weight: Approximately 170 lbs

Hair: Brown, medium length

Eyes: Brown

Last Seen: Wearing [insert clothing description, e.g., hospital gown / department-issued detention uniform], last observed leaving the Chippenham Hospital grounds on foot.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Quick if spotted. Call emergency services immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Quick’s whereabouts is urged to dial 911 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000 or text "ITip" followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.