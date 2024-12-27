Man missing in Henrico is unfamiliar with the Richmond area, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 46-year-old man unfamiliar with the Richmond area.

Henrico Police said Antwan McFall, who was last seen in the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane overnight, is in need of medical assistance.

Police described McFall as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 156 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

McFall was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a dark-colored vest and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

