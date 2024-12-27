Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man missing in Henrico is unfamiliar with the Richmond area, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
Antwan McFall
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 46-year-old man unfamiliar with the Richmond area.

Henrico Police said Antwan McFall, who was last seen in the 4200 block of Sprenkle Lane overnight, is in need of medical assistance.

Police described McFall as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 156 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

McFall was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a dark-colored vest and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Warmer this weekend, rain chances increasing Expert urges safe driving during busy holiday travel season Missing Virginia teenager found safely in Florida Hospital pauses NICU admissions after babies had 'unexplainable fractures' Central Virginia sees respiratory illnesses surge; these viruses are to blame

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone