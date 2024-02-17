Watch Now
Man arrested after fentanyl worth nearly $500,000 seized from Chesterfield home

Anthony Pollard Seizure
Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 16:13:51-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 45-year-old man has been arrested after troopers seized fentanyl powder valued at nearly $500,000 from his North Chesterfield home.

Anthony M. Pollard was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one felony count of transporting a controlled substance into Virginia, according to officials with Virginia Sate Police.

"The state police investigation led to investigators seizing approximately 3,000 grams of Fentanyl in powder form at Pollard's residence," officials said. "The seizure has an estimated street value of $492,000."

Troopers said their investigation into the case remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

